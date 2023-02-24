Korpisalo allowed two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Wild.

Korpisalo allowed a pair of goals in the first period before blanking Minnesota over the final two frames. However, the Jackets couldn't crack Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end as they fell 2-0. Korpisalo has played well of late, sporting a .947 save percentage in four starts since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old netminder is now 10-11-3 with a .912 save percentage on the season.