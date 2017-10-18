Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stops 24 in 5-2 win
Korpisalo made 24 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Korpisalo got plenty of offensive support, as his team led 4-1 after one period and ended up out-shooting the opposition 39-26. This was a nice bounce-back effort for the Finnish backup after he allowed five goals to the Blackhawks in his Oct. 7 season debut.
