Korpisalo made 24 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Korpisalo got plenty of offensive support, as his team led 4-1 after one period and ended up out-shooting the opposition 39-26. This was a nice bounce-back effort for the Finnish backup after he allowed five goals to the Blackhawks in his Oct. 7 season debut.

