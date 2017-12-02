Korpisalo saved 25 of 27 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

The Columbus backup has now allowed exactly two goals in four of his past five outings for a respectable 3-2 record and .922 save percentage. Korpisalo projects to continue receiving semi-regular starts, and he is a worth considering whenever he takes the net against a favorable opponent. Additionally, if Sergei Bobrovsky were to ever miss substantial time, Korpisalo could catapult up the fantasy ranks in a hurry.