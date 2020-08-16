Korpisalo allowed three goals on 34 shots Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

It was the fifth straight start in which Korpisalo was forced to make 30-plus saves. He was caught straying from his post on a 2-on-1 on Alex Killorn's opening goal in the first period, then was beaten on point-blank looks by Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. Despite the loss, Korpisalo owns a sparkling 1.51 GAA and .956 save percentage in seven postseason appearances.