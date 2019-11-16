Korpisalo made 25 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

St. Louis grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Korpisalo shut the door after that and gave Columbus a chance to come back and record the win. The 25-year-old netminder had just one win in his prior six starts, and on the year he's 7-7-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .897 save percentage as he keeps a tenuous hold on the No. 1 job for the Jackets.