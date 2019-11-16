Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Strong effort in OT win
Korpisalo made 25 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
St. Louis grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Korpisalo shut the door after that and gave Columbus a chance to come back and record the win. The 25-year-old netminder had just one win in his prior six starts, and on the year he's 7-7-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .897 save percentage as he keeps a tenuous hold on the No. 1 job for the Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Overwhelmed by Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Avalanche on Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Earns win in Arizona•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tough loss to Knights•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.