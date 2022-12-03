Korpisalo stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Korpisalo had an excellent outing. The lone blemish on his performance was a power-play goal by former Blue Jacket Pierre-Luc Dubois in the third period. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Korpisalo, who had given up 11 tallies in that span. He's now at 4-4-1 with a 3.43 GAA and a .908 save percentage through nine outings this season. With Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) healthy again, it's possible head coach Brad Larsen may begin splitting games between his goalies.