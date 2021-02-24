Korpisalo made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of two shootout attempts in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Chicago.

Twice the Jackets had to climb out of two-goal deficits, and Korpisalo simply wasn't able to come up with a big save when the team needed him to. The 26-year-old netminder is in a tailspin, having coughed up five or more goals in five of his last nine appearances, but despite his 3.56 GAA and .886 save percentage on the season he'll remain the No. 1 goalie by default as long as Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) is sidelined.