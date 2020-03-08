Korpisalo gave up three goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

The Finnish goalie wasn't tested nearly as often as his fellow countryman, the Oilers' Mikko Koskinen. Korpisalo also wasn't as strong in the crease, taking his third loss in five games (2-2-1) since returning from a knee injury. The 25-year-old netminder dropped to 19-12-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 37 appearances. With Elvis Merzlikins (concussion) back in the fold, Korpisalo's time as the undisputed starter has likely come to a close.