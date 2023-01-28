Korpisalo allowed five goals on 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The teams exchanged goals early, but it was mostly Vancouver the rest of the way. Korpisalo hadn't taken a regulation loss in his last three outings prior to Friday's defeat. This was the third time in seven appearances in January that he's allowed four or more goals. The 28-year-old is at 8-9-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 contests this season. Elvis Merzlikins will likely get the nod for Saturday's game in Seattle.