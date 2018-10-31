Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Struggles yet again
Korpisalo allowed three goals on seven shots in 13:02 before getting relieved during a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
With this stinker, Korpisalo posted his first loss of the season, but don't let the win-loss record fool you because Korpisalo has been pretty terrible. He owns a .881 save percentage and 3.98 GAA in five starts. With those numbers, Korpisalo is unusable in just about every fantasy league.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Detroit•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 big saves in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In line to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets win but allows four goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net versus Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins but struggles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.