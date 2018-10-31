Korpisalo allowed three goals on seven shots in 13:02 before getting relieved during a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

With this stinker, Korpisalo posted his first loss of the season, but don't let the win-loss record fool you because Korpisalo has been pretty terrible. He owns a .881 save percentage and 3.98 GAA in five starts. With those numbers, Korpisalo is unusable in just about every fantasy league.