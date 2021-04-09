Korpisalo pulled for Elvis Merzlikins after making three saves on six shots Thursday in a game that ultimately ended
Ouch. Korpisalo and the Jackets fell flat right of the gate Thursday and just couldn't recover. He was gone by the 5:41 mark of period one. We'd chalk it up to a moment in time and move on, but Korpisalo's record in the last nine is abysmal. He's 2-4-2 in that span. He was relieved by Elvis Merzlikins.
