Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stymies Stars for shootout win
Korpisalo stopped 35 of 36 shots and denied all three shootout attempts during Thursday's 2-1 win over Dallas.
This was an impressive showing from Korpisalo, and especially because it was his first NHL action since allowing five goals to the Lightning on Dec. 31. The Finnish backstop sports a mediocre .912 save percentage and 2.85 GAA for the campaign, but fantasy owners desperate for goaltending help should keep tabs on Korpisalo. He's a Sergei Bobrovsky injury away from a huge workload for a potential playoff team.
