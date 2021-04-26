Korpisalo left Sunday's game against the Lightning with a lower-body injury and will not return.
Korpisalo appeared to injure himself moving laterally in the crease during a Lightning rush. He left during the third period and was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins after making 23-of-26 saves. The 26-year-old will be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit.
