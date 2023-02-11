Korpisalo turned aside 38 of 41 shots in a 3-0 loss to Toronto on Friday.

Korpisalo was beaten by John Tavares at 5:45 of the first period. He kept the contest close for a while, but Korpisalo finally surrendered two more goals on 13 shots in the third frame. The 28-year-old dropped to 8-10-3 with a 3.29 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 24 contests this season. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three games, but in Korpisalo's defense, he's also faced a minimum of 34 shots in each of those outings.