Korpisalo stopped 31 of 35 shots in Columbus' 4-2 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Korpisalo surrendered two goals over Detroit's five power-play opportunities. This was his fourth loss in five games, bringing him down to 4-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and .905 save percentage in 10 contests. Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) was activated off the injured reserve list Thursday, so Korpisalo might play a little less frequently going forward.