Korpisalo made 21 saves during Friday's 3-2 defeat to the visiting Islanders.

In a Black Friday showdown, Korpisalo (3-4-1) allowed Brock Nelson's tie-breaking goal at 6:10 of the third period as the Blue Jackets ended a season-long six-game homestand (3-3-0). The 28-year-old netminder has dropped his past three starts, yielding 11 goals on 89 shots. The Blue Jackets lost their first Black Friday home matchup in seven seasons.