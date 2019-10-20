Korpisalo made 31 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

While he might like to have Mathew Barzal's first-period tally back, as Barzal beat him five-zone on a rush down the wing, it was generally another solid performance for Korpisalo. He's 3-2-1 to begin the season with a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage, numbers good enough for now to hang onto the No. 1 job in Columbus and keep Elvis Merzlikins at bay.