Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sunk by Isles in OT
Korpisalo made 31 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
While he might like to have Mathew Barzal's first-period tally back, as Barzal beat him five-zone on a rush down the wing, it was generally another solid performance for Korpisalo. He's 3-2-1 to begin the season with a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage, numbers good enough for now to hang onto the No. 1 job in Columbus and keep Elvis Merzlikins at bay.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up big in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Slows down Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Named Saturday starter•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Falls to Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.