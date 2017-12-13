Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Surrenders two in relief
Korpisalo allowed two goals on 12 shots in relief of Sergei Bobrosky during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.
The damage was done by the time Korpisalo came on, but he did not fare considerably better than Bobrovsky. There's a possibility that the latter's recent struggles could open the door for more work for the 23-year-old Finn, but that's far from certain. Those in deeper leagues should monitor the situation closely for signs of a workload rebalancing among the Blue Jacket netminders.
