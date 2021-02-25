Korpisalo will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

While Korpisalo started the year strong, he has started to fade away recently. Korpisalo has given up three or more goals in four straight starts, posting an .844 save percentage and a 1-1-2 record in that stretch. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have won four of the past five games, averaging 3.6 goals per game.