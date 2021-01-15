Korpisalo stopped 32 of 34 shots Thursday in a 3-1 loss at Nashville.

Korpisalo was beaten twice on wristers from the faceoff circle, first by Luke Kunin from the right side in the second period, then by Filip Forsberg at the left dot during the final frame. The 26-year-old Korpisalo stayed plenty busy throughout the night, with seven of his saves coming during Nashville power plays. Korpisalo went 19-12-5 last season with a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage.