Korpisalo stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Korpisalo was busiest in the second period, and that was when he allowed the lone goal to Dylan Strome. Other than that, Korpisalo turned in another excellent performance. The Finn has a 2-1-2 record with a 2.17 GAA and a .936 save percentage through five starts. Head coach John Tortorella has committed to alternating games between Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, which would make it the latter's turn for Sunday's rematch with the Blackhawks.