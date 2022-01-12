Korpisalo made 16 saves on 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Korpisalo was given an early lead by center Boone Jenner in the first period before allowing three unanswered goals. The 27-year-old has now lost three of his last four starts, allowing 16 goals in that span.
