Korpisalo stopped 17 of 19 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins to begin the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The Jackets were down 2-1 when Korpisalo entered the game, so the OTL goes on his record. The 25-year-old has given up three goals or fewer in eight straight appearances, and on the year he's now 12-10-3 with a 2.73 GAA and .906 save percentage.