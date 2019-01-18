Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Montreal, Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo has been fantastic recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a fantastic 1.62 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Canadiens club that's won three consecutive contests.