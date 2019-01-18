Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Canadiens
Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Montreal, Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo has been fantastic recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a fantastic 1.62 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Canadiens club that's won three consecutive contests.
