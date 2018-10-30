Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Detroit
Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo hasn't been very sharp, registering a 3.46 GAA and .897 save percentage through his first four appearances of the campaign, but he's managed to post a 4-0-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay unbeaten in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings club that's 1-4-1 on the road this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 big saves in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In line to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets win but allows four goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net versus Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins but struggles•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.