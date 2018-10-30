Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo hasn't been very sharp, registering a 3.46 GAA and .897 save percentage through his first four appearances of the campaign, but he's managed to post a 4-0-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay unbeaten in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings club that's 1-4-1 on the road this season.