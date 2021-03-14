Korpisalo will start Sunday's game against the Stars, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo will backstop the same exact group of skaters that helped Elvis Merzlikins beat the Stars 4-3 in overtime Saturday, so Korpisalo has to fancy his chances of matching that effort against a Stars team that has won only three of its last 16 games. Then again, one of those three wins was a 5-0 decision over the Blue Jackets in which Korpisalo got the hook after allowing four goals. Overall, the Finnish netminder is 7-9-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage.