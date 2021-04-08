Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Lightning, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo played well in his last start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, stopping 36 of 38 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll attempt to pick up a second straight win over the same Lightning squad Thursday.
