Korpisalo will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo was solid in his last start Sunday versus the Panthers, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 17th loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his ninth win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.16 goals per game on the road this year, seventh in the NHL.