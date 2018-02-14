Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Toronto
Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo was a little shaky in his last start Feb. 3 against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 23-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a hot Maple Leafs team that's currently riding a four-game winning streak.
