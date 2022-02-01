Korpisalo made 14 saves on 15 shots in a 8-4 loss to the Panthers on Monday.

Korpisalo came on in relief of Elvis Merzlikins in this one. The 27-year-old had started and won each of the previous two games for Columbus, which could be in the cards more in the coming days considering Merzlikins' struggles of late. Korpisalo has been on and off though himself, but is 2-0-0 over his last three appearances, with a 3.00 GAA and .919 save percentage.