Korpisalo made 14 saves on 15 shots in a 8-4 loss to the Panthers on Monday.
Korpisalo came on in relief of Elvis Merzlikins in this one. The 27-year-old had started and won each of the previous two games for Columbus, which could be in the cards more in the coming days considering Merzlikins' struggles of late. Korpisalo has been on and off though himself, but is 2-0-0 over his last three appearances, with a 3.00 GAA and .919 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Takes down Canadiens•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Beats NYR despite early struggles•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Falls to Pens on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding net Friday•