Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tasked with slowing Oil's stars
Korpisalo will start Saturday's game in Edmonton, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Korpisalo has delivered a decent stretch for the Blue Jackets as they try to cling to a playoff spot, going 2-1-1 with 11 goals allowed in four appearances since returning from injury. He'll have the unenviable task of trying to slow down an Oilers team that features two superstars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as well as increased scoring depth that was bolstered at the trade deadline.
