Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Teed up for Saturday's start
Korpisalo is slated to start against the Capitals in Washington on Saturday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Korpisalo eked out a 4-3 overtime win over the Predators his last time out, so Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella won't hesitate to give the backup netminder another tough assignment against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Overall, Korpisalo is 7-2-2 despite rough peripherals, including a 3.26 GAA and .891 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Salvages win Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes versus Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Saves three in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Light workload in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Loses to Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...