Korpisalo is slated to start against the Capitals in Washington on Saturday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Korpisalo eked out a 4-3 overtime win over the Predators his last time out, so Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella won't hesitate to give the backup netminder another tough assignment against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Overall, Korpisalo is 7-2-2 despite rough peripherals, including a 3.26 GAA and .891 save percentage.