Korpisalo was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday night, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Monsters will complete a back-to-back set of road games against the Griffins on Saturday, so Korpisalo will be on hand for the grudge match on the heels of Friday's 4-2 loss. It's great that the Blue Jackets are keeping the Finn involved in the minors, but he won't have much fantasy appeal as long as he's away from NHL ice.