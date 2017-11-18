Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Temporarily bumped down to minors
Korpisalo was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
This shouldn't be viewed as a typical demotion for Korpisalo. Since the Blue Jackets don't play again until Monday, GM Jarmo Kekalainen is wisely moving the backup goalie to the minors on a temporary basis in effort to get him into Saturday's contest against AHL Cleveland. There's not much value in a goalie playing second fiddle to the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, though Bob's owners might want to roster him as a handcuff. Korpisalo is expected back Sunday.
