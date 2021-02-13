Korpisalo will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo sports an .893 save percentage through the first 10 games, recording a 5-3-2 record in the process. Nevertheless, he'll make a fifth straight start despite Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) being activated from injured reserve. Korpisalo likely has a short leash at this point, so he'll look to get back on track against the Blackhawks, who rank 17th in the league with 2.92 goals per game.