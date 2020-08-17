Korpisalo will be between the pipes in Game 4 versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo faced 30-plus shots for the fourth straight game and should continue to face plenty of pressure from the Lightning, who is averaging 41.0 shots per game in the postseason. Considering Columbus is converting at a rate of just 2.38 goals per game in eight playoff contests, the netminder will need to be on top of his game to secure a 3-1 series lead.