Korpisalo will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo has registered a 1-2-2 record and an .893 save percentage over his last seven appearances, so he's looking to get back on track Saturday. The Stars rank 17th in the league with 2.76 goals per game this season, and they're 3-0-2 over their last five outings.