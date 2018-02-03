Korpisalo will be sent between the pipes for Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Blue Jackets will rest traditional starter Sergei Bobrovsky after he suffered a 3-1 home loss to the Sharks on Friday. Korpisalo -- who has gone 5-4-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .912 save percentage through 10 appearances this season -- will prepare for the daunting task of slowing an Islanders team that ranks third in the league offensively.