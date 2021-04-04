Korpisalo will protect the road net in Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Korpisalo will make his first start since March 25, as he was previously dealing with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old has been a bit rocky this season, putting together an .899 save percentage and an 8-10-6 record. Meanwhile, the Panthers are red-hot with five straight wins, scoring at least three goals in each game.