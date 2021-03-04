Korpisalo will defend the cage in Thursday's road clash with Dallas, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo put a seven-game winless streak to an end against Detroit on Tuesday after stopping 19 of 20 shots in a victorious effort. The 26-year-old netminder will look to build upon his first win in nearly a month with a strong performance versus Dallas. With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) still on injured reserve, Korpisalo figures to continue to carry the bulk of the workload moving forward.
