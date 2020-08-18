Korpisalo made 20 saves Monday during the Blue Jackets' 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

All the scoring came during a six-minute stretch to open the second period, and Korpisalo had little chance on either Tampa goal. He nearly stopped the first one, just getting his blocker on Barclay Goodrow's shot from in close, and the second came on a redirected blast by Kevin Shattenkirk from the top of the circle. Korpisalo's .953 save percentage this postseason isn't reflected in his 3-4 record, but nonetheless the Jackets are now facing elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.