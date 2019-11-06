Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tough loss to Knights
Korpisalo made 23 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Despite allowing only two goals for the second straight start, Korpisalo got stuck with his fourth straight loss as the Jackets' offense once again failed to get anything going. The 25-year-old's first season as an NHL starter isn't going particularly well, and Korpisalo is now 5-6-1 with a 3.14 GAA and .892 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Burned by Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Quick hook against OIlers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws rebuke from coach•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.