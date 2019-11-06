Korpisalo made 23 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Despite allowing only two goals for the second straight start, Korpisalo got stuck with his fourth straight loss as the Jackets' offense once again failed to get anything going. The 25-year-old's first season as an NHL starter isn't going particularly well, and Korpisalo is now 5-6-1 with a 3.14 GAA and .892 save percentage.