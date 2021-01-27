Korpisalo made 28 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped three of five shootout attempts during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

He came with a whisker of his second win over the season, but Patric Hornqvist beat Korpisalo with only three seconds left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3, and then it was Hornqvist again who got the better of the netminder for the shootout winner. Korpisalo's .928 save percentage through four starts isn't reflected in his 1-1-2 record, but it will likely be Elvis Merzlikins' turn in net for a rematch with the Panthers on Thursday.