Korpisalo turned aside 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 25-year-old took a shutout into the third period, but Korpisalo eventually cracked and had to settle for an OTL when the Jackets' offense remained quiet coming out of the Christmas break. He's still an impressive 6-0-3 over his last nine outings with a 1.71 GAA and .943 save percentage, a stretch that indicates Korpisalo learned quite a bit as Sergei Bobrovsky's understudy over the years.