Korpisalo allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 4-2 preseason victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

It was a nice bounce-back performance after allowing four goals on 30 shots against the Penguins on Saturday. Korpisalo should slot in as the Blue Jackets backup goaltender once again this season. He went 8-8-1 with a 3.32 GAA and .897 save percentage in 18 appearances last season.