Korpisalo made 37 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

A surprise starter when Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) was ruled out earlier in the day, Korpisalo stood tall and picked up his first win since Jan. 18. The Jackets are back in action Thursday hosting the Avalanche, and if Bobrovsky isn't feeling better by then, his inconsistent backup will at least carry some confidence into the game.