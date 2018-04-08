Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Turns away 23 in loss to Preds
Korpisalo saved 23 of 26 shots during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.
The Columbus backup finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record, .897 save percentage and 3.32 GAA, and he projects to remain in that role entering the 2018-19 season. Korpisalo has shown flashes, but with Sergei Bobrovsky locked in as the No. 1 for the Blue Jackets, the 23-year-old Finn offers limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net for regular-season finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Loses in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stepping in for spot start•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 saves in Monday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 23 saves in Thursday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...