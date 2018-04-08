Korpisalo saved 23 of 26 shots during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

The Columbus backup finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record, .897 save percentage and 3.32 GAA, and he projects to remain in that role entering the 2018-19 season. Korpisalo has shown flashes, but with Sergei Bobrovsky locked in as the No. 1 for the Blue Jackets, the 23-year-old Finn offers limited fantasy value.