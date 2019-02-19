Korpisalo surrendered five goals on 20 shots in Monday's 5-1 home loss to the Lightning.

This was only the second start for Korpisalo in February, as we suspect the Blue Jackets are trying to showcase No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with the trade deadline looming. Korpisalo's 9-5-2 record, 3.07 GAA and .896 save percentage aren't all that useful in fantasy leagues, but he's gone on lengthy winning streaks twice this season and can really help owners in a pinch when he does get the starting nod.