Korpisalo will get the start Tuesday against the Golden Knights with Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) sidelined, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has a poor 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage on the season and he's allowed 14 goals in losing three straight starts, so a matchup against the potent Golden Knights' offense isn't one in which a rebound performance seems likely. The 23-year-old should only be used on fantasy rosters Tuesday if there are absolutely no other options available.