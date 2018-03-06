Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Will get start Tuesday
Korpisalo will get the start Tuesday against the Golden Knights with Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) sidelined, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo has a poor 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage on the season and he's allowed 14 goals in losing three straight starts, so a matchup against the potent Golden Knights' offense isn't one in which a rebound performance seems likely. The 23-year-old should only be used on fantasy rosters Tuesday if there are absolutely no other options available.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Burned for five goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pulled back to parent club•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Heads back to Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Shaky in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...