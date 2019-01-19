Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Winning streak snapped by Habs
Korpisalo stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Montreal's final goal came into an empty net. Korpisalo fell back to earth after winning three straight starts, and the 24-year-old backup to Sergei Bobrovsky now has a 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season despite a superficially impressive 9-3-2 record.
